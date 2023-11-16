Home page politics

From: Robert Wagner

Split

Putin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov denigrates Foreign Minister Baerbock on Russia’s state TV in German. There is a threat associated with it.

Moscow – The list of threats from Russia directed against Germany is one entry longer. Vladimir Solovyov, probably the most passionate Putin propagandist on Russian state television, also known as “Putin’s Voice,” announced on the Kremlin-loyal station Russia-1 most recently: “Berlin will burn”. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister, drew attention to this on Wednesday (November 15) on X, formerly Twitter.

Russia: inflammatory tirade by “Putin’s Voice” against Annalena Baerbock on state television

Solovyov embedded his threat in a tirade of hatred against German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. He also took a personal approach to the Green Party politician. In his propaganda talk show, he referred to Baerbock several times as a “crazy idiot”, “idiot” and “stupid woman”; Solovyov even used the German expression “stupid.” In a loud voice, almost shouting, Solovyov raged: “You will see, Annalena Baerbock, how Berlin will burn because of your corrupt stupidity and how a Russian victory banner will fly over the Reichstag!”

The reason for this hate tirade was Baerbock’s announcement that he would massively expand aid for Ukraine over the winter. “Putin is rejoicing too soon, given the dramatic situation worldwide. Because we will not only continue our support for Ukraine – we will continue to expand and increase it,” she said on Monday (November 13) at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels. This assurance to Kiev is apparently causing anger in the Kremlin and its propaganda apparatus.

Vladimir Solovyov: Probably the “most energetic Kremlin propagandist”

The latter’s main support is the Kremlin-controlled state television, where threats are repeatedly made. In this context, Solovyov is a particularly loud voice who has also become internationally known since the Ukraine war. According to US Magazine Newsweek The State Department in Washington described him as probably the “most energetic Kremlin propagandist” in 2022. It is difficult to keep track of the multitude of threats he has made against the West.

The Russian “journalist” Vladimir Solovyov at a military exhibition in Moscow. The US State Department sees him as probably the “most energetic Kremlin propagandist”. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

This is what Solovyov described in October 2022 War with Ukraine as “Third World War”, which Russia is already de facto leading with NATO. In April 2023, Putin’s confidant said that “a nuclear strike would occur immediately” if an attack on Putin was attempted. In mid-November 2023, Solovyov renewed this threat and announced an immediate nuclear strike if NATO blocked the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad in an armed conflict with Russia.

Putin’s confidant Solovyov has also often targeted Germany

The propagandist also repeatedly targets Germany. As early as December 2022, he discussed a military strike against Germany with his guests on his propaganda talk show “Sunday Evening with Vladimir Solovyov”. Solovyov said at the time that he viewed German policy’s support for Ukraine as a “declaration of war on Russia” to which one had to respond “preventively” and “directed against the decision-making centers.”

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the Russian president’s confidants View photo series

At the end of October 2023, in view of Berlin’s unwavering support for Kiev, the Putin ally mused aloud about an invasion of Germany: “So we have no other option. We will finish it, we will take Berlin again, and this time we will not leave,” he announced at the time. However, experts disagree about how seriously the threats from Russian state television should be taken. An attack on NATO is currently hardly under serious discussion. However, observers warn that the propaganda is preparing Russia’s population for war. (rowa)