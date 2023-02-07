Home page politics

“Putin’s cook” could be in for trouble. According to various media reports, a confidante was assassinated.

MOSCOW – A well-known Kremlin propagandist was reportedly shot in the head during an attempted execution over the weekend. This is reported by various media, including the US portal Newsweek. Igor Mangushev was taken to a hospital in the Russian-held city of Stakhanov in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. The propagandist keeps claiming to have invented the “Z” character.

Mangushev became known through his appearances on Russian state television. There he regularly represented pro-Kremlin views. How TheTelegraph reported, Mangushev’s colleague Boris Roshin posted photos of the wounded mercenary lying in a hospital bed with bloody bandages on Telegram. According to doctors, Mangushev was shot in the head at close range with a handgun, the newspaper wrote. This is reported by tz.de.

Putin’s “propagandist” shot: is “cook” Prigozhin threatened with death?

“I think we can safely call this an attack,” tweeted Mark Galeotti, political scientist and author of the recent book Putin’s Wars: From Chechnya to Ukraine. Galeotti noted that while Mangushev is alive, he “will probably not survive.” While the propagandist is not an official member of the notorious Wagner mercenary group, he is said to have ties to Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, also known as “Putin’s cook.”

In this respect, the assassination could have been a “warning” or “a proxy attack on Prigozhin”, Galeotti speculated. “Putin’s cook” is said to have messed with oligarchs. Mangushev is officially a captain in the ranks of the Russian military, but belongs to a “special unit” that may have been “privately funded/run”.

Putin’s “propagandist” welcome guest on state television

Mangushev attracted attention last summer when a video of him circulated on social media. In the clip, Mangushev addressed a crowd while holding a skull he claims came from a dead Ukrainian soldier killed by Russian forces.

“We are not at war with people of blood and flesh,” Mangushev said in the video. “We are at war with an idea – Ukraine as an anti-Russian state. We’re alive and this guy’s already dead. Let him burn in hell. He wasn’t lucky. We’re going to make a chalice out of his skull.” (mse)