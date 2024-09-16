Home policy

From: Victoria Krumbeck

A Russian propagandist has again threatened a nuclear strike against the West. The Kremlin is currently changing its nuclear doctrine.

Moscow – The Ukrainian offensive in the Russian region of Kursk has been going on for over a month. Vladimir Putin has now responded by sending troops to Kursk. But they have already suffered bitter losses. Putin propagandist and TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov believes the Kremlin has the legitimacy to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine and the West. The Russian president previously made a statement.

Putin propagandist sees “basis for nuclear war” – response to Ukraine attacks

The discussion that served as the basis for this statement took place on the Russian channel Rossiya 1 hosted by Solovyov. The show was hosted by Russian Media Monitor translated and made available on YouTube on September 15. The discussion focused on the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kursk and Russia’s possible reaction if Ukraine were to attack a nuclear power plant with a long-range missile.

Quoting Putin, Solovyov claimed that a Ukrainian attack with long-range missiles would lead to a war with NATO. “If NATO countries launch missile attacks against us, how will we respond? With nuclear weapons, of course,” he said. The TV presenter stressed that Russia’s nuclear doctrine already provides a “basis for starting a nuclear war.”

Russia’s propagandist believes “use of nuclear weapons” is possible

In a discussion with media representative Tigran Keossayan, Solovyov was even more explicit: “You say that everything is going according to plan. Excuse me, but Nazi troops have entered the Kursk region. This is not part of the plan. We have a clear and precise doctrine and we act accordingly, including the use of nuclear weapons.” He referred to the claim propagated by the Kremlin and rejected internationally that a neo-Nazi regime is ruling in Kiev.

At the beginning of the month, Russia announced a change in its nuclear doctrine. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov cited developments in the Ukraine war as the reason for the change, the Russian news agency Tass reported. The document is currently being finalized, but an exact date has not yet been announced.

Russia’s nuclear doctrine “changed if necessary” – threats from Moscow

Putin is said to have previously stressed that the Russian nuclear doctrine is a “living document [sei]that can be changed if necessary,” according to Tass. However, the Russian president is also said to have made it clear that Moscow assumes “that there will never be a nuclear war.”

With the invasion of Kursk, Putin and Moscow’s “red line” was crossed. The Kremlin had already threatened several times to use nuclear weapons if Ukraine crossed this line. In particular, former President Dmitri Medvedev had threatened nuclear retaliation a few days ago. (vk)