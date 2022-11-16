Home page politics

There are repeated reports that Russia’s soldiers are poorly prepared for the Ukraine war and are therefore complaining. Putin propagandist Solovyov now promoted the equipment on TV.

Moscow — Temperatures around 4 degrees and sleet – that’s the weather in eastern Ukraine at the moment. Ukrainian and Russian soldiers have to adapt to uncomfortable conditions at the front. And the Russians in particular seem to be poorly equipped for this. Again and again there are reports of catastrophic conditions. A video recently circulated on Twitter, said to come from soldiers on the Ukrainian front, in which they complained about their poor war equipment.

Reports of bad equipment: rusty weapons and tampons instead of bandages

This is not the only such report: just recently, a video caused a stir showing Russian soldiers apparently being handed rusty rifles and plastic bags for the Ukraine war. in one Deutsche Welle video You can see an instructor explaining to new soldiers that they should put tampons in their bullet wounds.

Reports of such conditions are poison for the Kremlin’s self-portrayal and torpedo alleged success stories in the Ukraine war. This is probably why Vladimir Putin’s top propagandist on state TV, Vladimir Solovyov, tried to clear up the reports on Russian soldiers’ lack of equipment in his program on Russian state TV.

Putin propagandist checks equipment of Russian soldiers on TV

In a performance reminiscent of an absurd teleshopping show, Solovyov personally checked what Moscow is allegedly making available to a Russian for the Ukraine mission. BBC journalist Francis Scarr shared a snippet of the program on Twitter on Tuesday (November 15).

“What are you not satisfied with?” Solovyov asks, alluding to complaints from recruits. What follows is a presentation of military equipment that must seem cynical to Russians who really need to fight in Ukraine. Solovyov places a protective vest, a military helmet and other things on his table and rails; “They claim the reinforcements in their body armor are lacking. They say it’s all wrong stuff.” Today he will go to a shooting range and personally shoot the vest and helmet, he announces.

TV presenter praises “excellent” quality of Russian equipment for Ukraine war

Then the TV presenter presents the helmet of the Russian soldiers and presents it like in a sales show. He flips the eye protection up and down again, puts it on briefly, praises its “excellent” quality. “He has everything, everything is there. Let’s get started!” Then he shows soldiers’ gloves, knee and elbow pads – “Moscow will pay for all of that”. Even a sleeping bag, an insulating mat and warm rubber boots are included in the recruit set, Solovyov praises the set.

The comments on the program excerpt on Twitter are either appalled or cynical: One wonders why the TV presenter did not volunteer for the front in Ukraine when he already had the necessary equipment set and also apparently had experience at the shooting range , asks a Twitter user. “The strangest shopping channel ever,” reads another comment.

Another user writes: “He mocks and slanders our soldiers.” They would have done nothing but ask for proper equipment, “while they are shredded at the front like useless meat. Unbelievable.” (smu)