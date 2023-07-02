Home page politics

Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov speaks of a “tragedy for Russia”. © IMAGO/Maksim Konstantinov

The small march on Moscow by the Wagner troops and their chief Yevgeny Prigozhin still leads to aftershocks. The Russian state TV spoke of a “tragedy”.

MOSCOW – The attempted coup by the Wagner troops, led by their boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is still preoccupying the world. After the mercenaries, contrary to what was announced, not after Moscow marched, but had turned back again, should the incident not be finally buried. Previously, the Wagner troops for Russia in Ukraine war fought. However, an ongoing power struggle between Prigozhin and the Russian military leadership, led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, ultimately led to an uprising as a unit.

The Russian President Wladimir Putin called the actions of the Wagner troops treacherous and opposed the private army and their boss. Vladimir Solovyov, a Russian media personality and Kremlin propagandist, also spoke of “high treason” in connection with the attempted coup.

Ukraine war: Putin confidante allegedly warned Prigozhin

Solovyov, who is close to Putin, also claimed to have warned the Wagner boss Prigozhin in advance against committing treason. The American reports Russia-Expert Julia Davis, who has a related clip on twitter published. According to Solovyov, he tried to warn Prigozhin against this high treason against his fatherland: “I tried to warn him about this futile action.” If that was actually the case, Solovyov’s words obviously could not change Prigozhin’s decision .

The TV presenter went on to criticize Prigozhin, distinguishing between him and his soldiers: “It should be remembered that Prigozhin, but not his soldiers, often spoke extremely disrespectfully of those with whom he fought alongside. That’s not possible and I told him so.”

Ukraine war: A “terrible tragedy” for Russia

That Prigozhin with the Wagner group Solovyov believes that nobody would have dreamed of actually marching on Moscow. It is a “fertile tragedy” for Russia, “a civil war,” said the TV presenter. The Putin confidante believes that the actions of the Wagner troops have shown a weakness in Russia. The West would “rub its hands” as it could now be seen that it was possible to start an insurgency in Russia.

All you need is a few thousand men and the appropriate material and you can march on Moscow. Solovyov added how easy it seemed to get as far as Wagner’s troops did. He sums up that Prigozhin “did massive damage to Russia’s reputation”. (LP)