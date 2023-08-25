Home page politics

Russia’s top propagandist Solovyov is unusually stressed after Prigozhin’s death. His accusations are aimed at the West.

Moscow – In the wake of the alleged death of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin’s best-known propagandist is making a complete about-face. Vladimir Solovyov, who was still shocked after the aborted Wagner March on Moscow in June that Prigozhin was allowed to live on, is now changing his rhetoric.

This is reported, among other things, by the US news portal The Daily Beast, which refers to the Russian propaganda program “The Evening with Vladimir Solovyov”. Even after the plane crash near Moscow, Solovyov presented his audience with a multitude of possible culprits. As diverse as these may be, Russia is missing.

Russia’s state television: Prigozhin’s violent death no longer fits into the concept

State Duma deputy Andrei Gurulev said on Solovyov’s TV show about two months ago that “there were no options for traitors” other than violent death, eh The Daily Beast quoted the ex-military. However, such statements no longer seem to fit into Russian propaganda.

Responsibility for the Wagner plane crash near Moscow is currently being sought on Russian television far away from the Kremlin. The state media network Rossiya 24, for example, referred to investigations that identified “possible violations of the safety and operating regulations of air traffic” as the cause.

Top propagandist Vladimir Solovyov went even further on Thursday (August 24), like The Daily Beast reported. In the show “Full Contact” he said that “Prigozhin and Wagner did not pose a threat to the Kremlin”. Solovyov then again condemned the western media. You would prejudice Vladimir Putin as one of Russian Media Monitor translated excerpt of the show shows.

Kremlin propagandist under pressure: USA, NATO and Ukraine – the West is always to blame

Compared to many of his previous performances, Solovyov appears unusually stressed this time. The otherwise self-confident Putin propagandist thoughtfully touches his head several times during the show and pauses several times. According to his “analysis” Putin was “the last person who would benefit from Prigozhin’s death”.

State TV in Russia: Propagandist Vladimir Solovyov again protects Putin. (Archive image) © Peter Kovalev/Imago

It is clear to Solovyov who could benefit from Prigozhin’s death. As in almost every one of his “analyses”, it is Ukraine, the USA, NATO and a number of European countries. This time he justifies his accusations against the West by saying that it has an interest in weakening Russian combat power on the African continent.

Russia vs Wagner? Propagandist insults viewer after critical question

During the broadcast, Solovyov also responds to contributions from viewers. A viewer doubts that Ukraine would be able to bring down a Wagner Group plane in Russia. What follows is a violent outburst of anger from Solovyov. After an initial wave of insults, he then says that bringing down a plane with an explosive device is probably the easiest thing in the world.

In addition to his accusations against the West, Solovyov repeatedly portrays the Russian Federation as the perfect constitutional state on his show. “We are a nation of laws!” Just a day earlier, the propagandist had said that Russia did not “take revenge” enough. would, like The Daily Beast quoted. On his show, Solovyov continued to demand that the Wagner troupe take the Ukrainian capital of Kiev in honor of Yevgeny Prigozhin. The Wagner mercenaries in Belarus were allegedly mobilized in the direction of Russia and not in the direction of Ukraine shortly after the crash, as various media reported. (Lucas Maier)

