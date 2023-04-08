Home page politics

Has no understanding for the failure of his editors: Vladimir Solovyov insults his employees live on TV. © ScreenshotYouTube

Vladimir Solovyov is known for inciting hatred against the West and Ukraine on TV. In one of his programs, his own editorial team felt his anger.

Moscow – In the Ukraine war, Russia needs every man and woman. The war of conquest, which the Kremlin trivializes as a special operation, has long threatened to turn into a major disaster for Vladimir Putin and his followers. Among them is the moderator Vladimir Solovyov, who is never at a loss for hate speech against the neighbors who have been attacked.

The fact that the 59-year-old shows no mercy towards his employees and can quickly lose his composure was shown during a TV appearance on YouTube is shown with English subtitles. At first it seemed to be a very ordinary show.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Putin propagandist greeted Valentin Bogdanov, office manager of the state-owned media holding company WGTRK in New York. With this he exchanged views on political developments in the United States – especially with regard to the indictment against ex-President Donald Trump. Bogdanov emphasized that in the United States most people were tired of politics and had enough of Trump and Joe Biden. Only “freaks”, as he put it, would still be interested in it.

Solovyov intervened again and again, but he also looked at his cell phone. Meanwhile, Bogdanov named Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Georgia House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene as possible candidates who could fill Trump’s niche. Both are in no way inferior to Trump in his extreme views.

Putin propagandist freaks out on TV: When asked for donations for troops, he loses his composure

After switching to the United States, Solovyov reported on his visit to the front and a conversation with a sniper named Bely. When asked what he felt when he shot someone, he replied: “I feel the recoil of my gun.” For him, the enemies had no age and no gender, he was just doing his job.

Finally, he welcomed Yevgeny Satanovsky, an economist who likes to use his TV appearances to incite incitement against the West and the US in particular. However, it had nothing to do with his guest that Solovyov subsequently lost his composure. Because initially he still campaigned to support Russia and its troops in this difficult time – with donations.

In this way, funds would be collected to equip the armed forces with everything necessary. As Solovyov spoke, footage was displayed showing packages being transported – obviously the donations. But the journalist was missing something much more important and literally talked himself into a rage.

Solovyov insults his own editorial team: “Wake up”

“If we show the correct QR code and everyone in my editorial office wakes up, you can donate simply by pointing the phone at the corner of the screen – the simplest way!” he began to scold, his voice raised. But the code with which the donations can be made was a long time coming.

Solovyov was really upset about that and he added angrily: “I call on my team to wake up and get their heads out of the ***. That would make things a lot easier for everyone. Thank you very much!” And further in the text: “Then the efforts of the people would not be in vain and every coin would reach its destination.”

Packages for the Russian troops: These scenes were seen in the film intended to encourage donations from the population. © ScreenshotYouTube

Solovyov warns his employees: “If you are too tired, you are welcome to go to the front”

Satanowski, who was still waiting for his assignment, turned in the meantime with raised eyebrows in the direction of the addressed employees, who, however, were not to be seen. Solovyov then came to the grand finale of his verbal outburst, warning his editors: “It’s a shame to relax! If you are too tired, you are welcome to go to the front – you can rest there!”

Even if Russia could obviously urgently need more troops in the combat area, the editors should be spared. Nevertheless, they are not the only ones to have realized that Solovyov’s nerves are slowly getting on edge. After all, for almost a year now he’s been trying honestly to wrap up the many Russian setbacks in Ukraine in front of his viewers in such a way that Putin can somehow save face in front of his people. Which obviously leaves its mark on such an experienced and staunch supporter of the Kremlin. (mg)