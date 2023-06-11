Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

Propagandist Simonyan, who is loyal to the Kremlin, criticizes the military aid for Ukraine and therefore sees western states as potentially legitimate war targets.

Moscow – Ever since the start of the Ukraine war, warnings and threats have been repeatedly heard from Moscow against the background of arms deliveries and other aid from Western states to Ukraine: from sanctions against the West to gloomy future scenarios such as the risk of a third world war. These threats come from Russian politicians, celebrities, but above all from numerous employees of the Kremlin-affiliated media.

The last group also includes RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, who recently spoke in a television interview on the 360° channel and spoke of a possible “ultimatum” from Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin to numerous states that have been involved in Ukraine since February 2022 Billions in aid, large amounts of military equipment and modern defense systems. The US news magazine reported about this Newsweek.

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan is one of the most important journalists in Russia who are loyal to the Kremlin. (Archive photo) © Valeriy Sharifulin/imago-images.de

Threat from Russia: Simonyan sees “ultimatum” as the only option

The video with English subtitles The Ukrainian government adviser Anton Gerashchenko had put it online. In it, Simonian argues that Ukraine’s supporters in the West – above all Great Britain – are not selling arms to Ukraine, but are making them available free of charge. However, this is tantamount to interference in the war and active “participation”, especially since Ukraine is also using these weapons on Russian territory, according to Simonyan.

She then tells her interview partner: “You’ll see, one morning we wake up and find that Putin gave them an ultimatum last night. In it he will say that in the case of F-16 jets taking off from airfields in such countries, they continue to attack Russian territories – and everything points to this – if such and such weapons, shipped from ports in such and such countries, continue are delivered, then these airfields and these ports will become our legitimate war targets.” Support from the West must end with such an ultimatum, emphasizes Simonyan, and she sees no alternative.

Kremlin propagandist Simonian criticizes statement by British Foreign Secretary

In the conversation between Simonjan and her interviewee, prior to this statement, there was also a statement by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who at the end of May, on the sidelines of a public appearance in Estonia, emphasized that Ukraine had the right “to use violence outside its own borders to undermine Russia’s ability to continue its attacks on Ukraine.” Evening Standard. In response to this, Russia’s ex-president Dmitry Medvedev had said loudly NewsweekReport called for making UK officials ‘legitimate targets’.

Simonyan, who was awarded a medal of honor by Putin at the end of last year and is considered one of Russia’s most important propaganda voices, has repeatedly been the subject of sensational claims and accusations. She repeatedly emphasizes that Russia had no choice but to go to war and that the West provoked the situation itself. At the end of May, Simonyan publicly suggested that the Russian army’s lack of ammunition could be solved by deploying the population in ammunition factories. (saka)