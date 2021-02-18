Russian President Vladimir Putin has promoted Deputy Interior Minister Vitaly Shulika, who in 2019 declared the largest income among the leadership of Russian security agencies. The corresponding decree was published on internet portal legal information on Thursday 18 February.

The second paragraph of the document awarded him the special rank of police colonel-general. Eight employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs also received general ranks.

The Russian leader awarded 62 general and admiral ranks with one decree. They were received by servicemen of the Armed Forces of Russia, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the National Guard troops. Special ranks were awarded to employees of the internal affairs bodies of Russia, the National Guard troops, the federal fire service, the FSSP and customs authorities.

As a separate item, the Russian leader conferred the highest special rank of Major General of Justice on Dmitry Ivanov, an employee of the Investigative Committee.

In August 2020, it became known that Shulika had earned 26.7 million rubles in the previous year. At the same time, a year earlier, he declared more than four million rubles. The property of the Deputy Minister did not change over the past year, with the exception of two land plots with an area of ​​about 700 square meters each, which were exchanged or combined into one with a total area of ​​1.5 thousand square meters. In addition, the official owns four plots with a total area of ​​4.2 thousand square meters, a residential building, three apartments and a Suzuki Grand Vitara car.