President Vladimir Putin promised to think about postponing the All-Russian population census to October. So he reacted to the proposal of the first vice-speaker of the Federation Council, secretary of the general council of “United Russia” Andrei Turchak. It is reported by RIA News Wednesday 19 May.

“We will definitely consider this, too,” Putin said.

Turchak recalled that the Duma election campaign for elections will officially start in Russia in June, and it coincides with the census. “If scribes and agitators go home at the same time, it will create unnecessary tension in people, overlapping, and somewhere it will cause irritation,” he said.

In his opinion, after the elections, citizens will be able to calmly answer all the questions important for the census.

As the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov later said, the head of state agreed to postpone the census.

The All-Russian Population Census is the main source for the formation of official statistics on the size and structure of the population. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has already been postponed twice – from October 2020 to April 2021, and from April to September.