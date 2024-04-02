Putin on the problem of PMC fighters obtaining disabled status: we will do it

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with the chairman of the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation, Anna Tsivileva, promised to solve the problem of obtaining disabled status by fighters of private military companies (PMCs). This is reported in Telegram– Kremlin channel.

According to the head of state, PMC fighters will be able to receive disabled status through a military medical commission. “We will definitely do it,” Putin responded to Tsivileva’s request.

Earlier, the Russian leader spoke about the activities of the Wagner PMC in Africa, which was supported by Russia.