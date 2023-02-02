Putin said that Russia has something to respond to the threats of the West, not only with armored vehicles

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at an event on the day of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Stalingrad, promised that Moscow would respond to Western threats, and not only by using armored vehicles. His words are quoted on the official site Kremlin.

The head of state pointed out that those who threaten Russia do not understand the simple truth: the Russian people have absorbed the traditions of the generation of winners who created the country with their labor and passed it on to the current generation.

We do not send our tanks to their borders, but we have something to answer, and the use of armored vehicles will not end the matter. Everyone should understand this Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The President of Russia arrived in Volgograd on the day of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Stalingrad. In honor of the victory in the Battle of Stalingrad, Volgograd was renamed Stalingrad.

Putin laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame in the Hall of Military Glory in the Battle of Stalingrad museum-reserve on Mamaev Kurgan. After that, he performed at a gala concert and met with representatives of public patriotic and youth organizations.

Russia has not yet used the full military-technical potential

State Duma Deputy Oleg Morozov said that Russia has not yet used the entire military-technical potential during a special operation in Ukraine, reports RIA News.

Commenting on the president’s words, he noted that they should not be taken in the context of nuclear weapons, although the West should take this factor into account as well.

It is not at all necessary to understand Putin’s words as an appeal to nuclear weapons. Although our opponents must always keep this factor in mind. But in this case, the president says, in my opinion, that we have not yet fully used our military-technical potential Oleg Morozov State Duma deputy

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the president’s words, explained that Russia will use its full potential more fully in response to the West’s arms supplies to Kyiv.

Putin said that Russia is again threatened by German tanks Leopard

Putin said that Russia was once again being threatened by German Leopard tanks. He pointed out that modernity again creates direct threats to the security of the country, which is forced to repulse the aggression of the collective West.

Unbelievable, but true: we are again threatened with German Leopard tanks, on board of which there are crosses, and again they are going to fight with Russia on the soil of Ukraine with the hands of the last of Hitler, the hands of Bandera See also More than 10 thousand Chinese billionaires will emigrate due to covid restrictions Vladimir Putin President of Russia

On January 25, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit announced that Germany agreed to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. At the same time, it would also approve their re-export from NATO partner countries.

On the same day, the US government decided to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package that would also include ammunition, spare parts and training for Ukrainian crews. According to US President Joe Biden, Abrams are extremely difficult to operate and maintain.

Putin warned about the danger of war with Russia

The President warned of the danger of a war with Russia, stressing that in modern realities it would be completely different.

Those who draw Germany into a new war with Russia, and all the more irresponsibly declare this as a fait accompli, those who expect to defeat Russia on the battlefield, apparently do not understand that a modern war with Russia will be completely another Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Earlier, Sergei Tsekov, a member of the Federation Council from Crimea, said that Germany cannot speak in the abstract about the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, in fact, a situation is developing when the children of the winners are fighting with the descendants of the Nazis. He clarified that Vladimir Putin’s statement that Russia is again being threatened by German tanks explains a lot about the situation in Ukraine. The senator recalled that for many centuries no one could defeat Russia.

Putin gave a signal to Western countries

Interviewed RIA News experts believe that with his message, Putin sent a signal not only to Russians, but also to Western countries, referring to the experience of the Second World War.

According to Aleksey Zudin, Senior Lecturer at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the Russian Foreign Ministry, like many landmark addresses by the President of Russia, the speech in Volgograd was addressed to two audiences – Russian society and foreign states.

Alexei Martynov, director of the International Institute of Recent States, expressed the opinion that the head of state gave a signal to Western countries that are fomenting a conflict in Ukraine, including through the supply of weapons.

Including German tanks, and this is a deep symbolic meaning, at least for us, for sure, in the fact that German tanks with a cross are again driving through Russian lands, across Russian territories against Russian people, this is such a deep meaning Alexey Martynov director of the International Institute of Recent States

According to the expert, the West understands such symbolism and uses it in the context of the information-psychological war unleashed against Russia.