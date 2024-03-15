President Putin promised to punish Ukraine for attacks on Russian territory

Strikes by Ukrainian forces on Russian territory will not go unpunished. President Vladimir Putin made this promise, reports on Friday, March 15, RIA News.

“These enemy strikes do not and will not remain unpunished,” the head of state said at a meeting with permanent members of the country’s Security Council.

Earlier on March 12, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that over the past three days they had succeeded in stopping all attempts by Ukrainian DRGs to break into Russia. The department explained that the saboteurs wanted to penetrate the Belgorod and Kursk regions. The total losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to more than 1.5 thousand soldiers. In addition, Russian military personnel managed to knock out 18 tanks and 23 armored combat vehicles of the enemy.