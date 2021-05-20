President Vladimir Putin has promised to “knock out the teeth” of those wishing to “bite off” something from Russia. It is reported by RIA News Thursday 20 May.

“Everyone wants to bite off something from us, but they should know that we will knock out their teeth so that they cannot bite,” the head of state said, speaking at a meeting of the Russian Pobeda organizing committee via videoconference.

He cited as an example the conversations of a number of politicians about Siberian wealth allegedly unfairly owned by the Russian Federation. Putin assured that he would not leave unanswered attempts to encroach on Russian territory.

The President stressed that he would do everything to preserve and strengthen the country, adding that the Russian Federation possesses the most modern nuclear deterrent forces.

During his speech, the Russian leader also spoke about the frequent attempts to slander and distort the history of the Great Patriotic War, including brainwashing young Russians. “There is only one reason – the containment of Russia. The stronger it becomes, the more independent it becomes, the more consistently it defends its national interests, the greater the desire on the part of it to weaken it, discredit its values, ”he explained.