Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to help foreigners wishing to get vaccinated in Russia. His words at a meeting with representatives of the international investment community and foreign companies producing the Sputnik V vaccine reports RIA News…

“As an important step, as I said at the plenary session of the forum, we will provide convenient conditions for the vaccination of foreign citizens on the territory of our country,” the Russian head said.

Earlier, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said that Russia could open up for vaccine tourism in July. He also expressed hope that by the end of the summer the number of vaccinated Russians will double.

In May, it became known that travel agencies in India offered travelers a new format of tours to Russia – those who wish can get vaccinated with Sputnik V and spend a short vacation in Moscow and St. Petersburg. It was reported that currently Indian travel companies are actively working on the development of vaccine tours in conjunction with the Russian authorities.