Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to solve the problem of water supply in Sevastopol. The head of state will instruct the government to work out the financing of the corresponding project, he said at a meeting with Acting Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev, writes TASS…

During the meeting, Razvozhaev reported that the water level in the base Chernorechenskoye reservoir is dropping due to drought. According to him, if there is little rainfall, then in 2021 the situation will become “very difficult”. The problem could be solved by transferring part of the water from the Kokkozka River (such a project was being worked out back in Soviet times).

According to preliminary estimates, it will cost 3.8 billion rubles. Another 3.6 billion needs to be spent on overhaul of water supply networks. Thus, in total, the project will cost 7.4 billion.

Before the Crimea became part of Russia, 85 percent of the fresh water demand of local agriculture was covered by Ukraine. Water came from the Dnieper along the North Crimean canal. However, in 2017, a dam was built in the Kherson region, which completely cut off the water supply.