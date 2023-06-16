Putin announced readiness to destroy F-16 fighters when deployed outside Ukraine

In the event that the F-16 fighters destined for Kyiv are stationed outside Ukraine, Russia will consider options for strikes against them. This was stated by President Vladimir Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the broadcast is available on Rutube.

“If they are located at air bases outside Ukraine and used in hostilities, we will have to look at how we can hit and where to hit those weapons that are used in hostilities against us,” the head of state promised, separately emphasizing that this will create the possibility of NATO being drawn into the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In addition, Putin warned that if the F-16 fighters were delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), they would burn in the same way as German Leopard tanks.

Earlier, Putin said that during the counter-offensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already lost 186 tanks and 418 armored vehicles of various classes, and the losses are growing every day. “More than one in ten compared to the Russian army,” the president said.