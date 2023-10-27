Putin said he was surprised by salaries in the Russian space industry

Russian President Vladimir Putin was surprised by the salaries of space industry specialists. This is reported by TASS.

During a meeting with young scientists at the site of the Energia rocket and space corporation named after S.P. Queen on Thursday, October 26, the Russian leader promised to discuss this issue in the government so that the authorities would be concerned about raising wages.

During the meeting, it turned out that some specialists left Roscosmos for commercial enterprises, since the state corporation is less competitive in terms of wages.

We will definitely think about this. Missed it, I agree. Such issues cannot be resolved in one click, but we definitely need to think about it, we will definitely do it Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin confirmed plans to explore the Moon

The head of state said that Russia will continue to study the Moon. He added that the lunar program will not be closed.

Scientist Denis Demin, at a meeting between the Russian leader and young space industry specialists, said that the team that worked on the Luna-25 project was carefully analyzing problems and technical solutions that were planned for further missions.

Related materials:

According to the researcher, a break in the lunar program should not be allowed, since the accumulated skills could be lost again.

The politician also commented on the incident with the Russian automatic interplanetary station Luna-25, which collided with the Earth’s natural satellite on August 19. He noted that he was upset by the emergency situation.

But nothing, this is astronautics, this is space exploration, complex tasks, everyone understands everything… But this is a negative, but still an experience that will be used in the future so that there are no mistakes Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Postponement of the Luna 26 mission to 2026

The head of Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, admitted that the Luna-26 mission could be postponed from 2027 to 2026.

See also Ian Gibson: "Seeing Doñana dry hurts a lot" We’ll try, maybe even move it to the left – there are plans for 2026, but for now – 2027 Yuri Borisov head of Roscosmos

On October 3, the general director of the state corporation noted that the possibility of early launch of the automatic interplanetary stations Luna-26 and Luna-27 was being considered.

Transition to paid space services

Borisov said that following a meeting with the Russian President, a decision was made on a gradual transition to paid space services. The head of Roscosmos explained that “without this, it will be very difficult to move the situation from a dead point.”

Appropriate decisions have been made that will change the situation for the better. Corresponding changes have already been made to the law; we will gradually move to paying for space services. This is the most important condition that will shape the market and the future rules of the game on it. Yuri Borisov head of Roscosmos

The head of Roscosmos also said that a multi-satellite constellation was also discussed during the meeting. “This is an indication of the growing need for services of various kinds: telecommunications, remote sensing of the Earth, navigation, etc.,” added Borisov.