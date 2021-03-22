Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to be vaccinated against coronavirus on Tuesday, March 23. It is reported by RIA News…

“Vaccination is voluntary. This is a personal decision of each person. By the way, I intend to do it myself tomorrow, ”he said at a meeting on vaccination issues.

The press secretary of the head of state, Dmitry Peskov, did not specify the name of the vaccine that Putin will be vaccinated with. According to him, all Russian vaccines are good and reliable. “Putin’s vaccination will not be a public event,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

In February, when asked about his vaccinations, Putin said he could get vaccinated against COVID-19 in late summer or early fall. He explained that he is following a vaccination plan that includes flu and pneumococcal vaccinations, but cannot be vaccinated at the same time. The President has repeatedly said that he will be vaccinated with the Russian vaccine.

Mass vaccination against coronavirus in Russia began on December 18, however, vaccination was available for certain categories of citizens from December 5. Vaccination is done mainly with the two-component vaccine “Sputnik V”. It became the world’s first registered SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

Sputnik V was created on the basis of adenovirus, in which the coronavirus gene is embedded. When it enters cells, it forms proteins in them – they cause immunity and promote the development of antibodies.