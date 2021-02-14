Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will not leave Donbass no matter what, reports Russia 24.

“You understand, of course, before my eyes there are some people who were injured and mutilated in the Donbass. But on ours with you – I speak with you and me, because you are the fourth estate – we have a huge responsibility on our shoulders for Russia as a whole, ”he said at a meeting with editors of Russian media.

The Russian head stressed that before making any decision, one must think about the consequences.

“And before making any decision, we must think about the consequences of any of our steps. We will not abandon Donbass. In spite of everything, ”he said.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov called for the United States and Poland to join the negotiations to resolve the situation in Donbass. “This could induce Russia to sit down at the negotiating table and negotiate in the interests of peace,” Reznikov said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Kiev needed to connect the United States to the Normandy format in order to move away from the implementation of the Minsk agreements.