Moscow will not abandon Donbass under any circumstances, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with editors of Russian media.

According to the head of state, “before his eyes there are people who have received injuries and injuries,” especially the children of Donbass.

“On ours with you, I say ours with you, because you are the fourth estate, we have a huge responsibility for Russia as a whole on our shoulders. And before making any decision, we must think about the consequences of any of our steps. We will not abandon Donbass, no matter what ”, – the Russian leader told reporters.

The President met with media representatives on February 10. It was held in a closed format via videoconference. The next day, the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov said that Putin’s communication with the editors-in-chief was long, the Russian leader answered all questions exhaustively.