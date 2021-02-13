Russia will not remain aloof from the problems of Donbass. This was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with editors of the Russian media, the footage of the meeting was shown by the Russia 24 TV channel.

The Russian leader noted that before making any decision, it is important to think about the consequences of each step for the country, but “we will not abandon Donbass no matter what.”

On February 12, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Ukrainian authorities missed every chance to return Donbass to Kiev’s control. She stressed that residents of the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR did not recognize the nationalist policy of the new government.

The armed conflict in Donbass has been going on for over six years. In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the DPR and LPR, which proclaimed independence from Kiev after the change of the central government. Ukraine accuses Russia of occupying part of Donbass and supporting separatism. The Russian side rejects these claims. The 2015 Minsk Agreements provide for a constitutional reform coordinated with representatives of Donbass in Ukraine, local elections and granting the region a special status.