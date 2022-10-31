Putin: Russia will do everything for a settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan

President Vladimir Putin promised that Russia would do everything to ensure that a final settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan was reached. This is reported TASS.

“Russia, for its part, will do everything to ensure that a final and comprehensive settlement is reached,” Putin said after the talks.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin announced the agreement with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev on a joint statement on Nagorno-Karabakh. According to him, not everything was agreed upon, “some things had to be removed from the text previously worked out at the level of specialists.”

A trilateral summit to resolve the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh was held in Sochi on Monday, October 31. The meeting took place in the sanatorium “Rus” behind closed doors.