President Vladimir Putin and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov at meetings. (Archive photo) © Mikhail Tereshchenko/Imago Images

Apparently, Russian President Vladimir Putin is getting more and more involved in the fighting in the Ukraine war. You can read all political news in the live ticker.

Ukraine War: The war in Ukraine has been raging for weeks and apparently Russia is President Wladimir Putin increasingly involved in the combat strategies of his army. Like the one among others Guardians Citing a Western military source, Putin is increasingly making “operational and tactical decisions that a colonel or brigadier general would otherwise make.”

Of the Focus also picked up the news and reported that Putin appears to be continuing to work closely with General Valery Gerasimov, the commander of the Russian armed forces. It was also said that there were initially rumors that Garasimov was wounded or sidelined by the Kremlin.

Former Chancellor Schröder is said to lose his salary: the Union is preparing an application for the 2022 federal budget

Former chancellor continues to be criticized: Even several months after the outbreak of the Ukraine war Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) continues to be out of favor in German politics. As reported by the German Press Agency, the Union now wants to ensure that the former chancellor’s office equipment is removed. The parliamentary group’s budget holders want to introduce corresponding plans to the last committee meetings on the 2022 federal budget. Only personal protection should remain Schröder. In addition to five employee positions, the budget for pension benefits and travel expenses are also to be cut.

Gerhard Schröder, who understood Putin has been criticized for a long time because of his contacts with Russia and according to the Union budget holders, the SPD politician would damage Germany’s international reputation. He also failed to distance himself from Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Retired Chancellor Schröder is thus on the wrong side of history,” write the budget holders in their justification.

Day of remembrance against discrimination against gays, lesbians and transsexuals: numerous events are taking place in Berlin

Day Against Homophobia: To the Various events are planned in Berlin for the International Day Against Homophobia. The international day of remembrance dates back to the 1990s: On May 17, 1990, the World Health Organization decided to remove homosexuality from the list of mental illnesses. Since gays, lesbians and transsexuals are still victims of discrimination in public today, an official day was created in 2004.

How among other things N TV reports, find a varied program for the International Day Against Homophobia in Berlin. Among other things, during an action in front of the Bundestag from 10 a.m., more than 10,000 postcards are to be handed over to State Secretary Sven Lehmann (Greens) by the “Basic Law for All” initiative to draw attention to the fact that the paragraph on equal rights for all people around the ” Protection of sexual and gender identity” should be added.

Confiscation of Russian state funds: Christian Lindner (FDP) supports plans for the reconstruction of Ukraine

Lindner for extending the sanctions: Domestically, the Federal Minister of Finance applies Christian Lindner (FDP) as an important player in Relief package 2022, which the federal government is currently launching step by step. But the politician is now also taking a clear position in the current Ukraine war: As he said in an interview with the Handelsblatt said he was open to the suggestion that Russian state assets be confiscated to help rebuild Ukraine.

According to Lindner, a corresponding discussion would already be discussed in the G7 and the EU. As it goes on to say, it would also have to be checked exactly what would be legally possible if private assets were confiscated. “We have to respect the rule of law, even when dealing with Russian oligarchs,” Lindner said. Putin’s oligarchswho are considered Putin’s confidants have long been the focus of Western sanctions. Recently, it has not been ruled out that the rUS elite also use the hawala system for money transfers could use.

Politics ticker: All the news and background information of the day at a glance

Whether it’s the corona pandemic, the traffic light dispute, the reform of basic income or the Ukraine conflict: Every day, news emerges all over the world – good and bad. With this ticker we keep you, dear readers, up to date on all the news of the day. We classify and weight the political events and developments for you. In the evening you will get everything important at a glance.