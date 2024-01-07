Home page politics

In the context of the war in Ukraine, the Bundeswehr apparently cannot protect its military training areas against espionage using drones. Traffic light politicians are calling for quick action.

Berlin – Germany is not only supplying Ukraine with heavy weapons such as the Leopard 2 main battle tank to defend the country against the attack by Russia, which violates international law. The Bundeswehr has already trained many Ukrainian soldiers on various weapon systems.

Training Ukrainian soldiers: Russia is suspected of spying on the Bundeswehr

“The Bundeswehr, together with our partners, has already trained over 8,000 Ukrainian soldiers in Germany,” explained the head of the Ukraine Special Staff in the Defense Ministry, Major General Christian Freuding, at the beginning of November Stuttgart newspaper and the Stuttgart News. This hasn't gone unnoticed by Moscow either. Because: Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin is suspected of spying on Bundeswehr locations where Ukrainian troops train for their fight on the front.

“Above the Klietz military training area (Located between Berlin and Wolfsburg, i.e. Red.), where the Bundeswehr trains Ukrainians on the Leo 1, drones are regularly spotted. At other properties, several drones sometimes enter the airspace at the same time. “This is clearly organized and points strongly to Russia,” said FDP defense politician Marcus Faber Picture on Sunday (Bams) in the January 7 issue, demanding: “Our army needs modern jammers.”

Jammer refers to manually adjustable jammers for drone defense. The Bundeswehr uses loud Picture HP-47 effector jammer. These are intended to interrupt a drone's radio signals and force it to land or even crash. Soldiers can use Jammer to target identified drones and, in the best case, jam their camera. However, it is not known how many of these jammers the Bundeswehr has and whether they are at all locations affected by suspected espionage.

Drone defense in Germany: “Sometimes open to Russian services”

The current Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer had already warned against “reconnaissance flights” in autumn 2022; these were registered, for example, at the Wildflecken military training area in northern Bavaria, not far from Schweinfurt in Franconia. “There are so many drone sightings that it would be dangerous if even a small percentage of them were spy flights,” a security official said loudly Daily Mirror: “We are sometimes open to Russian services – at least from the air.”

Since November 2023, the Federal Ministry of Defense has had a task force for drone defense in Germany. SPD defense politician Andreas Schwarz criticized in the Picture: “It cannot be the case that the inspector general finds that there is a massive problem with drones, but then nothing happens for a year.” According to Faber, not a single suspicious drone has been taken down from the sky so far.

In June she had Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) At least 65 “security-relevant incidents” involving drones on Bundeswehr premises have been reported. This would be proven by internal documents from the EU training mission in Ukraine, which the Swiss daily newspaper said were available. As of mid-December, more than 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers had undergone express training in Germany in 2023.

In Germany: Training of Ukrainian soldiers on “Leos”, martens and cheetahs

They were trained on Patriot anti-aircraft systems, Leopard 2 tanks, Leopard 1 tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Gepard anti-aircraft gunners. Loud List of military support services According to the traffic light federal government, as of January 7th, Germany has delivered to the Ukrainians 18 modern Leopard 2A6s, 90 Marders, 30 “Leos” 1 main battle tanks, 52 Cheetahs as well as two Patriot systems and three IRIS-T SLM air defense systems. The Americans also repeatedly train Ukrainian soldiers at the US military training area Grafenwöhr in the Bavarian Upper Palatinate – and therefore on German soil. (pm)