From: Franziska Schwarz

According to a report, partisans killed five people from Putin’s leadership (symbol montage). © Valeriy Sharifulin/AFP/NurPhoto/Imago/Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

Partisans also play a role in the Ukrainian counteroffensive. Now they are reporting another blow against Russia’s leadership.

Moscow – Five more high-ranking officials from the Kremlin chief’s circle Wladimir Putin are supposedly dead. This was reported loudly by the “National Resistance Center of Ukraine” (NRC). Newsweek on Telegram. Ukraine’s secret units are making life difficult for Russia; The partisans are considered an extension of the Ukrainian army.

The incident is said to have occurred on Tuesday (November 28) in the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson region. According to the NRC, the partisans attacked a building where Russian personnel were holding a meeting “thanks to information from the underground and concerned residents.” Newsweek translated from the Telegram entry.

The information could not initially be independently verified. However, they were supported by a similar message from the Russian-language Telegram channel AstraHow Newsweek reported. Four Russian police officers are said to have been killed and 17 other employees injured in the attack on the two-story building. The head of the local police department was among those killed.

Partisans also inflict losses on Russia in the Ukraine war

It would not be the first attack of its kind. Ukrainian partisans have already sabotaged the delivery of ammunition and fuel for the Russian military since the start of the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. They also apparently blew up a car carrying Chechen soldiers fighting on behalf of Russia in the Melitopol district earlier this week.

Ukrainian partisans are repeatedly active in the Russian-occupied part of the Kherson region. An official from the Kremlin’s United Russia party died last month, according to the news agency dpa killed by a car bomb in the town of Nowa Kakhovka. And 26 Russian soldiers are said to have been killed in a poison attack by Ukrainian partisans during the same period.

The partisans are obviously one of the reasons why there is a “tense” situation on the front in Kherson. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had declared that a ceasefire could only be achieved once the entire area returned to Kiev’s control. (frs)