No confirmation, no denial, no information. While President Vladimir Putin has initiated ‘purges’ among Russia’s military leadership following the Wagner uprising, the fate of the mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin remains unknown, maybe in Belarus, but also that of General Sergei Surovikin, possibly arrested, or maybe released from Moscow. Maybe, though. Because there are so many doubts and questions that the Kremlin does not want to answer.

Read also

WHERE IS PRIGOZHIN?

As in the past days, no official news about the leader Wagner is arriving from Moscow today. To journalists’ questions, the spokesman for the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, once again replied that he had no information on the whereabouts of the founder of the mercenary group. “I have no such information,” Peskov retorted curtly.

The only news on the fate of Chief Wagner had arrived two days ago from the Belarusian president Aleksander Lukashenko: Progozhin would be in Belarus. “As (Russian President Vladimir Putin, ed.) promised yesterday, security guarantees have been provided. I see that Prigozhin was already flying on a plane. Yes, to tell the truth, he is in Belarus today,” Lukashenko said. Then the traces of the leader of the mercenaries were lost, just as the profile on Telegram remains silent from the day the revolt was stopped 200 kilometers from Moscow.

SUROVIKIN ARRESTED? THE DAUGHTER DENIES IT, BUT THE GENERAL IS NOT SEEING

But there is not only Prigozhin. In fact, the Kremlin refused to clarify the fate of General Surovikin as well. The New York Times, citing unnamed US intelligence sources, reported that Surovikin knew about the Wagner uprising and, according to the Financial Times and the Moscow Times, was allegedly arrested for it.

When asked by journalists if the Kremlin could clarify the situation regarding Surovikin, spokesman Peskov replied: “No, unfortunately not. I advise you to contact the Defense Ministry, it is its prerogative”. When asked if the Russian president continues to trusting Surovikin, Peskov then again bounced the question: “He is the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and works with the Minister of Defense and with the Chief of the General Staff. Questions about structural units within the ministry should be directed to the defense ministry itself.”

According to the independent news site iStories, which cites sources from the Defense General Staff and the FSB, Surovikin was not arrested, but only interrogated and then released. “Nothing happened” to the general, explains Surovikin’s daughter, denying the news of the arrest. “Nothing happened to him, no one arrested him and now everyone is at work,” Veronika added, speaking to the Baza website. But the general himself is not seen and, since last Saturday, he has stopped appearing in public.