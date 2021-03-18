Although the Russian Government, the Foreign Ministry and within the Kremlin itself have harshly condemned that US President Joe Biden considers his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a “murderer”, he has reacted with aplomb and mocking tone . “Whoever says it is,” Putin snapped at Biden on Thursday during a videoconference organized with the Crimean authorities on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of the annexation.

In his opinion, “This is not a childish expression, it is not a joke. It has a deep psychological meaning because we always see our own qualities in others, thinking that they are like us. «In the history of any country we can find serious, dramatic and bloody events. But when we refer to another person, when we speak of other states and other peoples, we are always looking in the mirror, “he added.

When quoting this Thursday the words pronounced this Wednesday by the president of the United States, before going into details, the first thing Putin said was “I wish you health”, a phrase that to some, including the former boss of the Yukos oil company, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, they have found it a veiled threat. “I say this without irony or jokes,” stressed the top Russian leader.

At the same time, and following the line of removing iron from Biden’s offense, Putin assured that the United States “will have to take us into account anyway.” In his opinion, “the United States and its government, in general, seek to maintain a certain relationship with us, but only in areas that favor their interest and only under their conditions.”

Although they think we are the same, we are very different people. We have different genetics, cultural differences and moral codes ”, declared the Russian president. He added that “they will have to accept it, despite their attempts to undermine our development, despite the sanctions and insults directed at us, they will have to admit it and live glued to reality.” He assured that “we will defend our interests and work with them when conditions are favorable to us.”