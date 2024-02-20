The gesture demonstrates the leaders' approach and could be considered a violation of sanctions imposed by the UN on Pyongyang

Russian President Vladimir Putin presented North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with a “Russian-made limousine”. The information was released this Tuesday (20.Feb.2024) by the North Korean state news agency KCNA. To the Russian news agency TassKremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the vehicle was from the luxury car maker Aurus.

The gesture demonstrates the rapprochement between Russia and North Korea and, according to CNNcan be considered a violation of sanctions imposed by the UN (United Nations) on North Korea because of its nuclear weapons program.

According to TassPutin showed an Aurus car to the North Korean leader in September last year, during Kim's visit to the Vostochny cosmodrome, a space center located in Russia's Far East.

Russia and North Korea have strengthened ties to break their diplomatic isolation. This movement worries opponents, who fear arms cooperation. North Korea has been accused of supplying weapons to Russia in the war against Ukraine. Both countries deny it.

On January 15, the Kremlin said that Russia will “build bonds” with the North Koreans. At the time, Peskov stated that North Korea is the “Russia’s closest neighbor and partner”with which the country led by Putin is developing “partnerships in all areas”.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on January 24 during an interview with journalists at UN Headquarters in New York that the US, South Korea and Japan “prepare for war against North Korea”.

He stated that the relationship between Russia and North Korea is “developing quite actively”. He said: “We see that North Korea is trying to be independent and not dance to anyone else's tune”.