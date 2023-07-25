Home page politics

Putin has published another essay on the Ukraine war (archive photo). © Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool/Imago

Russia is no longer involved in the grain agreement in the Ukraine war. Kremlin chief Putin is now explaining his perspective on the matter. He ignores official figures.

Moscow – Vladimir Putin has published another essay. Not this time about his version of Russia’s history meant to justify the Ukraine war – historian Orlando Figes named the one in question Essay by Putin “just crazy”. This time, the Russian President wrote about the suspension of the grain agreement with Ukraine. In the paper, the Kremlin chief behaves as a humanist.

Putin’s reasoning: Russia has withdrawn from the grain initiative because it allegedly does not serve the humanitarian purpose of reducing famine in the poorest regions of Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Putin in new essay on Ukraine war: “Grain deal is only for enrichment”

The grain deal was “shamelessly used exclusively to enrich large American and European companies that exported and resold grain from Ukraine,” Putin claims in his text. 70 percent of the goods exported from Ukraine are said to be to countries with high and above-average income levels – including the EU – went. On the other hand, less than three percent went to countries such as Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Afghanistan.

However, the official information from the European Council (as of May 2023) is different: under the grain agreement, 64 percent of the wheat exported was exported to developing countries. Since the initiative began, more than 625,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat have gone to Ethiopia, Yemen, Afghanistan, Sudan, Somalia, Kenya and Djibouti.

Putin also complained that “none” of the agreements to lift sanctions against Russia (concerning grain or fertilizer exports) had been fulfilled.

Putin wants Kiev to “replace grain for free” in Ukraine war

At the same time, Kremlin chief Putin claims that the Russian Federation is capable of “replacing Ukrainian grain both commercially and free of charge.” (see video below). The whole Putin’s essay is available on the Kremlin’s website.

The Grain agreement in the Ukraine war was agreed in July 2022 mediated by the UN and Turkey. The agreement enabled Ukraine to export grain across the Black Sea, despite the difficult situation on the war front. Since it came into force, almost 33 million tons of grain have been exported from Ukrainian ports.

Last Monday (July 17), Russia declared it all over. After Russian withdrawal from the Grains Agreement Moscow announced that it would classify all freighters in the Black Sea bound for Ukraine as ships “carrying potentially military cargo”.

Özdemir calls for “alternative routes” in the grain agreement in the Ukraine war

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir has made a proposal on the conflict. The EU must “strengthen alternative export routes” beyond the Black Sea, said the Green politician on ZDF’s “Morgenmagazin” on July 25, shortly before a meeting of EU agriculture ministers in Brussels. It needs a clear definition “which alternative route is the best”.

It was “unacceptable” if neighboring countries closed their borders with Ukraine, said Özdemir. Özdemir described the fears of Eastern European countries that their farmers could be threatened by Ukrainian imports as a “solvable problem”: Ukrainian products would have to be transported to European ports – “and then shipped from there to the Global South”. (frs with AFP)