From: Linus Prien

According to experts, the Russian President is preparing his country for an “eternal war”. © IMAGO/Gavriil Grigorov

Last but not least, Vladimir Putin’s KGB past and his inability to lose are prolonging the Ukraine war. Experts estimate that Putin wants an “eternal war”.

Moscow – Russia’s “special military operation”, i.e. the invasion of neighboring Ukraine, was only supposed to last a few days. The Ukraine war has been raging for over a year now. There is no end in sight, nor is there a basis for negotiation. Russia has long been willing to negotiate, but has dictated terms that are untenable for Ukraine.

All of this points to a “protracted” war, as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg put it. Stoltenberg recently said he was assuming a war that “could last for many, many, many, many years.” n-tv reported. According to several experts, Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be preparing his people for precisely this “unending war”.

Ukraine war: Putin agrees to an “eternal war”.

Like the British Guardians Quoting Russia expert Maxim Trudoljubow, Putin is increasingly trying to prepare for an “eternal war” in his speeches: “Putin has more or less stopped talking about concrete goals in the war against Ukraine. Nor does it specify what a victory might actually look like.” According to the expert, the war had just as little clear beginning as there is a foreseeable end.

The ambiguities raised by Trudoljubov were also reflected in a speech by the Russian president to factory workers in Buryatia in eastern Russia. Putin said: “For us, this is not a geopolitical task. It’s about Russia’s survival, about creating the conditions for the country to develop.”

Ukraine war: Putin ‘doesn’t understand how to lose’

Another indication of the preparations for a long war is the increasing hostility “from the West”. Vladimir Putin, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and many other Putin confidants have repeatedly emphasized in recent months that Russia is also in a conflict with Western countries because of arms deliveries. To the Guardians According to Trudoljubov, this is the message to the Russian people: this war will not end any time soon and you have to come to terms with it.

A diplomat told the paper that he saw in past speeches that Putin was preparing for a “war that will never end.” One reason is that the Russian president and former KGB agent “doesn’t understand how to lose.” Heavy losses, whether in equipment or in lives, would not make the Kremlin ruler reconsider his war.

Ukraine war: withdrawal not an option for Putin

Experts in the West also noticed that the Russian President hardly ever speaks publicly about the actual war in Ukraine. Vladimir Gelman, a Russian political scientist at the University of Helsinki, assesses the situation as follows: “It’s easier not to talk about the war if you don’t have progress to show for it.” This in turn does not mean that withdrawal is an option for Putin, because “that would mean admitting defeat”.

American military expert Rob Lee sees it Guardians according to a long war to come. Since withdrawal is not an option for Moscow, the Russian army has to pay enormous costs to achieve small successes. “Russia is preparing for a long war. Putin is betting that Ukraine will tire and the West will stop supporting Kyiv,” Lee concluded. (LP)