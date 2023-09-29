According to the document, 130,000 people will be called for conscription service at the beginning of the fall.

Last March, Putin signed a decree on compulsory conscription into the army, according to which 147,000 people who met the requirements of the military service law were summoned at the beginning of April.

In August this year, a law was adopted to raise the upper age limit for conscription from 27 to 30 years, but the changes will come into effect on January 1, 2024.

The Kremlin justified the measure approved by deputies as an “absolutely necessary” technical amendment in order to “improve and modernize” the national mobilization system.

Under the partial mobilization order issued by Putin at the end of last year, hundreds of thousands of young Russians joined the army, while others ignored their summons orders, while tens of thousands preferred to flee the country.

The Kremlin reassured at the time that it “does not expect at all” that this new legislation will lead to a new wave of young people fleeing the country, stressing that this legislation “has nothing to do with mobilization.”