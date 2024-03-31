Russia: Putin signs decree enlisting 150 thousand soldiers aged 18-30

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree providing for conscription for military service in Russia, with the aim of enlisting approximately 150,000 military personnel between the ages of 18 and 30 by July 15, 2024. Under the new rules, the conscription will involve young people aged between 18 and 30, excluding people who turned 27 by the end of 2023 and those who are already 28 or 29 or are on the reserve. The decree also provides for the discharge of soldiers, sailors, sergeants and non-commissioned officers whose period of service has expired.

Petraeus: “Moscow warned about the consequences of the atomic bomb”

American General David Petraeus, former commander of the allied forces in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as former director of the CIA, declared in an interview with Corriere della Sera that the US administration has carefully examined the use of nuclear weapons and developed possible response options. Petraeus also stressed that efforts were being made to warn Russia about the possible consequences of using nuclear weaponsand these warnings have also been given by other world leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Finally, Petraeus commented on the possibilities of negotiations between Russian President Putin and American President Biden regarding the situation in Ukraine, underlining that American leaders have always declared that they will not act on Ukraine without directly involving the country itself. He then expressed skepticism about secret negotiations, noting that it appears that Putin is not inclined to negotiate and that the dynamics in Ukraine make the possibility of negotiations unlikely.