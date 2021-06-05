Russians will be able to visit other countries more freely from about September, when the level of immunity to coronavirus among citizens will reach about 60%. This was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 4 at a meeting with the heads of world news agencies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“Only after this (reaching immunity of 60% – Ed.) It will be possible to talk about wider access to our territory, and that our citizens will also be able to travel more freely to other countries, including European ones,” the head of state said.

According to him, it would be nice if regulators in Europe recognized that there is no difference between those vaccinated with Russian drugs and those vaccinated with vaccines from Moderna or Pfizer.

As the Russian leader continued, the lack of approval by the European regulator and the World Health Organization (WHO) is justified by competition, not geopolitics.

“The delay in the registration of the Russian vaccine in Europe is due to the commercial interests of those who do it, since it is gaining time for the competitors of Russian companies that produce the vaccine to take over the European market, since there is a long-term contact for the supply of the vaccine,” Putin explained. …

Russia is guided by humanitarian considerations, he added.

“If there is any political aspect, it is only for those who are not ready to admit that Russia is a country with a high level of science and education, and maybe someone doesn’t like it,” the president concluded.

During the SPIEF, Putin called for joint efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. In his opinion, the preservation of foci of the spread of infection may lead to a re-incidence of COVID-19.

In Russia, since January 18, a large-scale vaccination of the population against coronavirus infection has been taking place. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone. Experts have repeatedly noted that vaccination will sooner form herd immunity and defeat the pandemic. To date, four vaccines against COVID-19 have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, KoviVak and Sputnik Light.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.