Putin called the coming decade the most important since the end of World War II

The world is waiting for the most unpredictable decade since the end of World War II, Russian President Vladimir Putin predicted during the plenary session of the Valdai Club. The broadcast of his speech is available on the official site Events.

“We are standing on a historic frontier. Ahead is probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and at the same time important decade since the end of World War II,” the head of state said.

In his opinion, the future world order is currently being formed – it is necessary to listen to everyone in it, take into account every point of view and not impose a single truth, he believes.

Putin announced possible conflicts in connection with the current situation in the world and the desire of the West to dominate the world. He called the constructive and constructive resolution of all contradictions the main historical task.

Earlier, the head of state also predicted to the West a dead end of the economic and social crisis. He stressed that Western governments put even the well-being of their citizens on the back burner.