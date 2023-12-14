Putin: a possible ban on abortion in Russia will lead to dire consequences

A possible ban on abortion in Russia will lead to dire consequences. This scenario was predicted during the direct line by President Vladimir Putin. “Lenta.ru” leads broadcast of the program “Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin” on VKontakte.

Commenting on the urgent public debate, Putin recalled the course of anti-alcohol campaigns in the 80s.

“We remember what it led to. This led to the use of surrogates, an increase in moonshine production and an increase in victims of poisoning by these surrogates. And in this area that we are talking about now, we also need to act very carefully,” the head of state noted.

Putin agreed that the state is interested in ensuring that, in order to solve the demographic problem, “women make decisions in favor of keeping their children.” However, women's rights must be respected, he urged.

The Russian leader also emphasized that there are many areas in the country to support motherhood and the government is responsible for the social block.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Health tightened the circulation of abortion drugs. The document will come into force on September 1, 2024. Mifepristone and misoprostol will be subject to subject-quantitative recording. Against this backdrop, Russian women began to buy drugs for unwanted pregnancy.