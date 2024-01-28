Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Sunday that relations between Moscow and Minsk are developing very actively and trade between the two countries has reached 42 billion US dollars and continues to grow.

The Russian President added, in a press conference after his meeting with Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, that “in general, relations are developing very strongly. In the first ten months of last year, the volume of our trade exchange, according to our data, amounted to 42.5 billion dollars, and it is constantly growing.” “, according to the Russian “Sputnik” news agency.

Putin pointed out that Russia is considered one of the largest investors, and has invested $4 billion in the Belarusian economy, and this work is taking place within a bilateral framework.

The Belarusian President is visiting Russia, where he participated with the Russian President, yesterday, Saturday, in the inauguration of a monument on the occasion of the celebration of the eightieth anniversary of the end of the siege imposed by the German army on the city of Leningrad, during World War II.