The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, This Saturday he praised the courage of politicians of the Kremlin party who have signed up as volunteers to fight in Ukraine

Speaking this Saturday at the United Russia congress, the Russian president stressed that this decision is “a brave and dignified step who deserves all the respect.”

Putin, who in the last two elections participated as independent candidatehighlighted the role of the formation – a majority in Parliament since its foundation in 2003 – in favor of soldiers and their families, and in the interest of the reconstruction of the annexed Ukrainian regions.

However, he encouraged United Russia to propose as candidates more war veteranssince “the country needs them” for their willingness to assume responsibilities after going through great difficulties on the front. And he recalled that more than 300 of these candidates, mostly from the ruling party, were already elected in the elections held in 2024 at different levels.

At the same time, he stressed that the battle front not only found in Ukrainebut in all areas of life, be it culture, education, economy or technology. “At all historical stages our enemies tried to sabotage our unity (…) We will harshly repress such provocations. We will respond to any threat and challenge. We are ready to offer resistance, as he usually says, on the entire front. And this doesn’t just go through the line of separation of forces,” he said.

The president of the party, Dmitri Medvedev, former head of the Kremlin, also spoke at the congress, who He did not rule out that Russia will annex more territories soon, in clear allusion to new Ukrainian regions.