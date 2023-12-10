Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting in the Kremlin on Sunday, praised his country's arms industry.

Speaking about the arms industry, he added, “It is producing many times more” than it was when the current Ukrainian crisis began.

In comparison, Putin said that resources in Ukraine have been depleted and the country has no future.

Putin explained that Russia had begun its own operation; Because Ukraine began to “destroy Russia in its historical lands.”

Russia began a special operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

On Friday, Putin announced his intention to run in the next presidential elections scheduled for March 2024.