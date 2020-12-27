Russian President Vladimir Putin appreciated the contribution of the Emergencies Ministry to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He stated this during the congratulations of the department employees on the Day of the Rescuer, reports RIA News…

The head of state thanked the rescuers for their productive work this year – for their professionalism in eliminating the consequences of showers and typhoons in the Far East, the diesel fuel spill in Norilsk and other emergency situations. “I would also like to highlight your participation in the fight against the epidemic of a new coronavirus infection,” said the Russian leader.

Putin recalled that the Emergencies Ministry is celebrating its 30th anniversary. “This responsible and difficult, really difficult service is chosen and carried with honor by people of special temper, inner firmness and discipline, who are able to act decisively and fearlessly, to act not according to a template, to show the best human qualities, mercy and responsiveness, empathy and courage,” he summed up he.

Earlier, Putin awarded the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev the military rank of General of the Army. He has been in charge of the Emergencies Ministry since May 18, 2018. In the same year he was promoted to colonel general.