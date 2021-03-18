Russian President Vladimir Putin assessed the prospect of lifting the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus, including in Crimea, and said that when lifting the bans, it is necessary to be guided by the requirements of sanitary doctors. He stated this at a meeting with representatives of the public of the republic on Thursday, March 18, said “Interfax“.

“We cannot assume that everything is over. Therefore, we must be guided by the requirements of specialists, and based on these requirements, plan the rest of children and the vacation season, ”said the head of state, answering the question about easing restrictions on the peninsula for organizing children’s rest and summer vacations.

According to him, at the moment the situation with COVID-19 in Russia is better than in many other countries of the world, including in Europe, in particular, due to the start of mass vaccination of the population.

Earlier in March, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova urged Russians to stop traveling abroad during the May holidays. Popova recommended that citizens spend holidays inside the country.