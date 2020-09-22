Russia’s President Vladimir Putin also addressed the 75th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly. Putin said that Russia’s corona virus vaccine proved to be reliable, safe and effective during the trial. We are ready to share this vaccine with all the countries of the world. They also offered to give a dose of this vaccine to UN employees free of cost.Putin said at the UNGA conference that our doctors and scientists have developed a range of testing systems and drugs to quickly detect and treat corona virus based on industrial and clinical experiences. He has also created the world’s first corona virus vaccine Sputnik V Vaccine.

International conference will be organized on vaccine

He further said that we are fully open to partner relations and ready to cooperate. For this we are proposing to organize an online high-level conference soon for countries wishing to cooperate in the development of anti-corona virus vaccine.

Will share vaccine with all countries

We are ready to share our experience and continue to collaborate with all states and international institutions. The collaboration also includes the supply of the Russian corona virus vaccine. This vaccine has been proven reliable, safe and effective for other countries.

Announcement to give vaccine free to UN employees

He further said that the corona virus has badly affected the UN staff, its headquarters and regional structures. Russia is ready to help the United Nations with all necessary and qualified assistance. We are offering our vaccine free of cost for voluntary vaccination of employees of the United Nations and its offices.