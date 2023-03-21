Putin: provisions of China’s peace plan can form the basis for resolving the situation in Ukraine

The peace plan proposed earlier by China can form the basis for resolving the situation in Ukraine. So the way to resolve the conflict was appreciated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, he is quoted by RIA News.

“We believe that many of the provisions of the peace plan outlined by China are consonant with Russian approaches and can be taken as the basis for a peaceful settlement when they are ready for it in the West and in Kiev,” the Russian president said after a meeting with the Chinese leader.

However, Putin said that Kyiv has not yet declared its readiness to agree to a peaceful settlement of the situation. In turn, Chinese President Xi Jinping assured that Beijing stands for peace and dialogue in resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

In February, the Chinese Foreign Ministry unveiled a plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. The document consists of 12 points, its key points are the resumption of peace negotiations and the cessation of hostilities.