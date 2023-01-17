President Putin signed a decree conferring the title of Hero of Russia posthumously on Sergeant Safin

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree according to which the title of Hero of Russia is posthumously awarded to Almaz Safin, a participant in the special operation. This is reported on site Kremlin.

According to the decree, Sergeant Safin was awarded the title “for courage and heroism shown in the performance of military duty.”

In the information about Safin on site The Kremlin says that the Russian military noticed the advance of the reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Kremennaya area and ordered to open fire. Safin served in the 237th Air Assault Regiment. Under his command, during the battle, one tank, two armored vehicles and 50 Ukrainian soldiers were destroyed.

“During the battle, fire from personal weapons destroyed five servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Having failed to achieve success in the course of an attempted surprise attack, the enemy began methodically firing mortars at the positions of the platoon. During an artillery raid, foreman A. Safin received a severe shrapnel wound, but without leaving his positions he continued to control his subordinates and conduct aimed fire, ”it follows from the certificate. It clarifies that the foreman died from his injuries, “having completed the assigned combat mission to the end.”

Prior to this, the title of Hero of Russia was awarded by the head of state to the first deputy head of the administration of the Kherson region, Alexei Katerinichev posthumously.

In August, Putin awarded the title of Hero of Russia to Apti Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces, for his participation in a special military operation in Ukraine.