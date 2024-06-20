Putin: “The West will get rid of Zelensky in mid-2025”

Moscow: “We will lower the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons”

Russia: “Supplying weapons to Kiev would be a mistake for Seoul”

Ukraine: “Russian bombs in Donetsk, 3 dead”

Zelensky: “Thanks to Romania for the Patriot system”

“I am grateful to Romania and President Klaus Iohannis for making the decision to equip Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defense system.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky writes this on principle to Ukraine”. “It is important to underline that this step strengthens security not only in Ukraine, but throughout our region and in Europe – he continues – By putting an end to Russian terror now, Ukraine prevents potential aggression against Moldova, Romania, Baltic states and all our neighbors. It is crucial that Ukraine has the necessary tools to defeat Russian terrorism now, so that no one else faces Russia’s aggressive actions on a larger scale in the future.”

Russia and Vietnam will not form alliances

Russia and Vietnam have agreed not to enter into alliances against each other, according to a joint statement published on the Kremlin’s website. “Russia and Vietnam do not enter into alliances or enter into agreements with third countries for the purpose of carrying out actions harmful to independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as mutual fundamental interests. Vietnamese relations are not directed against third parties,” reads the document, relaunched by Ria Novosti.

Romania will donate a Patriot system to Ukraine

“Considering the significant deterioration of the security situation in Ukraine, following the continuous and massive attacks by Russia on the civilian population and civilian infrastructure, in particular the energy sector, as well as the regional consequences of this situation, including on the security of Romania, in close coordination with allies, the members of the Council have decided to donate a Patriot system to Ukraine”. This can be read on the website of the Romanian presidency.

Ukraine, South Korea will reconsider its position on weapons ban

South Korea will reconsider its position on supplying weapons to Ukraine after Pyongyang and Moscow signed the treaty that provides mutual commitment to provide immediate military assistance in case either country is attacked. “We plan to reconsider the issue of arms support to Ukraine,” National Security Advisor Chang Ho-jin said, suggesting a change in Seoul’s policy on banning lethal aid to Ukraine. At a press conference, Chang announced new sanctions on entities linked to relations between North Korea and Russia, according to Yonhap.

Putin: “Vietnam is one of the most reliable allies”

”Vietnam is one of Russia’s most reliable allies”. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared it. “It is a pleasure to be in Vietnam, on the hospitable soil of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. One of our long-standing friends and reliable partners. Russian-Vietnamese relations of trust and mutual understanding have come a long way and have withstood the tests of war with honor “Putin said at a meeting with Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.