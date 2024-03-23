In a televised message, the president, Vladimir Putin, has just addressed the nation to describe as a “bloody attack directed against peaceful people” what happened this Friday at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, where a group of six terrorists shot at the attendees at a concert and caused 143 deaths, according to provisional calculations. Putin has declared this Sunday the 24th day of national mourning and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

“The four detainees directly involved in carrying out the attack on Crocus tried to flee towards Ukraine,” said the top Russian leader. In his words, “on the Ukrainian side, according to preliminary data, they had prepared a window so that they could cross the border.” “The organizers of the attack wanted, like the Nazis, to intimidate with this action,” he added.

Putin assured that doctors are doing everything possible to save the lives of the injured, who number more than a hundred, and the security forces have deployed all their resources to clarify the details of what happened. He said that all anti-terrorist measures have been taken to avoid possible new attacks. He ended his speech by promising that “the identity of all those behind the attack will be established and they will be held accountable for their actions.”

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, assured this Saturday that all the terrorists who participated in the attack on Crocus City Hall have already been arrested and that the full weight of justice will fall on them.

He has denounced this “terrorist, bloody and barbaric act” and applauded the work of both the security forces and the rescue services and the civilian population that helped the survivors.

The President of Russia has announced that this coming Sunday, March 24, will be a day of national mourning while declaring “additional anti-terrorist and anti-sabotage measures” to “prevent those behind this bloodbath from committing a new crime.”

Although the jihadist organization Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, the president has not mentioned the group in his speech.

Instead, he has limited himself to indicating, as previously informed by the Federal Security Service, that the suspects of material responsibility for the massacre were detained when they were heading to the Ukrainian border where, according to the president, “they had “prepared an entrance on the Ukrainian side to cross.”