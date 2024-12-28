Fico, one of the few EU leaders close to the Kremlin, traveled to Moscow
Putin continues to insist that he will enforce his objectives in Ukraine and threatens to reuse his new hypersonic-powered ballistic missile ‘Orezhnik’. “We do not rule out that we can use it both today and tomorrow, if necessary,” he said. But, for the first time, he referred to…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Putin #points #Slovakia #venue #peace #talks
Leave a Reply