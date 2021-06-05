The United States is taking a firm step towards the development of the Soviet Union, facing the typical problems of empires. This was announced on June 5 by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a conversation with the heads of news agencies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“What’s the problem with empires? It seems to them that they are so powerful that they can afford small errors and mistakes – we will buy these, we will scare these, we will agree with these. But the number of problems is growing – and the moment comes when it is no longer possible to cope with them, ”the Russian leader said.

The head of state noted that “the United States with a confident gait, a confident gait, a firm step is right on the path of the Soviet Union.”

On June 4, Putin announced that he did not expect any “breakthroughs” following the upcoming summit with his American counterpart Joe Biden, which is to be held in Geneva on June 16.

The press secretary of the White House Jen Psaki said on the same day that at the upcoming summit the American side does not intend to make concessions to the Russian one, but nevertheless the US government is aimed at stable relations with the Russian Federation.

Also on June 4, Eric Green, senior director for Russia and Central Asia of the National Security Council at the White House, said that Washington does not see great opportunities at the current stage for establishing constructive interaction with Moscow.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, in turn, said that the Kremlin does not expect a significant improvement in relations between Moscow and Washington after the summit of Putin and Biden. He recalled that relations between the countries are in crisis.

The meeting of the Russian and American leaders will take place on June 16 in Geneva. This will be the first face-to-face meeting of heads of state since Biden took office as President of the United States. The trip to Geneva will be the first foreign visit of the President of the Russian Federation since January 2020.