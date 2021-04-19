The coronavirus pandemic and the challenges associated with it have demonstrated the importance of the development of IT technologies and remote work. This was announced on April 19 by Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressing the organizers and guests of the V St. Petersburg International Labor Forum.

In a telegram from the President, published on website Kremlin, the importance of issues of effective development of digital technologies and the widespread introduction of distance forms of employment is indicated.

“Today, when Russia and the whole world are faced with new global challenges, these tasks are of particular importance,” Putin stressed.

The President noted that at the center of the forum’s agenda are also the search for common approaches aimed at increasing labor productivity, improving the system of professional training and retraining of specialists, increasing the demand for people with disabilities in health, and regulating labor migration.

Since then, the meetings within the framework of the forum have become a notable event in the business life of St. Petersburg and the whole country. “They bring together representatives of government authorities, business, expert circles, and public organizations from different countries on their discussion platform for an open, interested discussion of urgent problems in such a priority area as the formation and improvement of the modern labor market,” added Vladimir Putin.

The V St. Petersburg International Labor Forum takes place on April 19–23. The participants will discuss the restoration of employment and the preservation of incomes of citizens in the regional, country and global aspects against the backdrop of the situation with the coronavirus.

It is expected that in full-time format it will gather at least 10 thousand delegates, 200 thousand people will take part in it remotely.

Earlier, on April 8, Vladimir Putin noted the importance of attracting young specialists to address issues related to the determination of priority areas for the development of IT industry technologies. He pointed out that it is young professionals who are the “driving force” of this area.

On April 2, the Ministry of Economic Development told Izvestia about the preparation of a new package of proposals to support the IT industry. It includes more than 60 initiatives that will help level the playing field for international competition and provide support for Russian developers.

Later, on April 7, the head of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation Maksut Shadayev announced that the government had introduced a second package of measures to support the IT industry, aimed at stimulating domestic demand for Russian products.