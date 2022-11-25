Opponents in the information field are trying to devalue the actions of Russian troops during a special operation to protect Donbass. This was announced on November 25 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“In the information sphere, too, the enemy [действует] – when you say that you are trying to convince someone of something, throw in some false information, induce them to take some action, ”the president said at a meeting with the mothers of the participants in the special operation.

Addressing the mother of the senior lieutenant who died during the special operation, the head of state added that the enemy, acting in the information field, is trying to induce destructive actions in order to devalue what the special operation is for.

“They encourage, which nullify, discredit what your son passed away for. ‹…› That’s why this is done: to devalue what our guys are doing and devalue our, in my opinion, very noble impulse to protect our people in the Donbass, Zaporozhye, Kherson, ”Putin concluded.

